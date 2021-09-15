Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of LifePro Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 35,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.29. The company had a trading volume of 78,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,690. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $124.14 and a 12-month high of $163.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

