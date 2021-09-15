Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 40.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 178.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,721,000 after acquiring an additional 55,553 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 298,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,836,000 after acquiring an additional 64,928 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $185.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,372. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.65 and a 200 day moving average of $183.57. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $122.45 and a 52-week high of $192.81.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

