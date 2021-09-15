Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stake Boosted by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,101,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 11.0% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.17% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $207,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 840.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,317,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,865 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 718,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,579,000 after purchasing an additional 420,255 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,274,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,125,000 after buying an additional 301,008 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,037,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 698,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,528,000 after buying an additional 138,264 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.69. 1,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,372. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $122.45 and a 1 year high of $192.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.57.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

