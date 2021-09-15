Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Marcum Wealth LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,037 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 6.7% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $41,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,396,717. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.39.

