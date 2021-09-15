Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Boosted by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,283 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 4.5% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wintrust Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $44,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 70,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,957,011. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.