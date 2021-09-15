Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,644 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $23,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 202,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,999,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 70.0% in the second quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 107,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 44,292 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 159,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,985,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,598 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $52.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.83 and a 200 day moving average of $52.62.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

