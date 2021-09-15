Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.5% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 3,053,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,921,000 after purchasing an additional 129,788 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 31,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.10. The company had a trading volume of 633,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,957,011. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

