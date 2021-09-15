Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Decreased by Managed Account Services Inc.

Managed Account Services Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 4.8% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $20,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $190,581,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $126,068,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 273.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 448,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,575,000 after purchasing an additional 328,247 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 29,857.9% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 316,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 315,897 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 145.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,982,000 after purchasing an additional 243,758 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $305.23. The company had a trading volume of 59,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,682. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.15. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $214.85 and a 1 year high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

