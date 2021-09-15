Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $190,581,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,068,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 448,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,575,000 after acquiring an additional 328,247 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 29,857.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 316,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 315,897 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,982,000 after acquiring an additional 243,758 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $302.99. 29,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,682. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.15. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.85 and a 12-month high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

