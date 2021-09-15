Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Decreased by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $303.01. 33,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,682. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.85 and a 52 week high of $309.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.15.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.