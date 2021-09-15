Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,134 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,249,000 after buying an additional 4,263,565 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,302,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,966,000 after purchasing an additional 371,073 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,201.6% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 387,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,182,000 after purchasing an additional 370,751 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,402,000 after purchasing an additional 369,295 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $105.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.52. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $108.71.

