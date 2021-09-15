Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCIT) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCIT)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $95.45 and last traded at $95.64. Approximately 2,643,780 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 3,289,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.71.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.58.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.