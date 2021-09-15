Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.6% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $95.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $92.42 and a 52 week high of $97.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

