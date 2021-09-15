Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 190.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,825 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $31,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,976,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,322 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,743,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,859,000 after acquiring an additional 711,420 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $45,346,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 18,263.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,617,000 after acquiring an additional 615,648 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $24,499,000.

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $68.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $67.09 and a 1-year high of $70.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

