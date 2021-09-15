Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.2% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,976,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,826,000 after buying an additional 1,235,322 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.5% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,743,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,859,000 after acquiring an additional 711,420 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $45,346,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 18,263.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,617,000 after purchasing an additional 615,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $24,499,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.19. 21,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,596. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $67.09 and a 1 year high of $70.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

