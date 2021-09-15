Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLT) Shares Down 0.2%

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLT) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $108.91 and last traded at $109.17. Approximately 1,096,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,005,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.42.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.25.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.