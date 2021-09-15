Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VGLT) Trading Down 0.4%

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VGLT) dropped 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $90.89 and last traded at $91.23. Approximately 1,458,402 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,022,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.57.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.30.

