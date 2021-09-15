Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Larson Financial Group LLC’s Largest Position

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,480 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 16.7% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $71,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.19. 27,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,044. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.17 and a 12 month high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.