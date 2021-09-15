Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VMBS) Trading 0% Higher

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VMBS) shares traded up 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.53 and last traded at $53.50. 894,825 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,298,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.49.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.47.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.