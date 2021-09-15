Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 414,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,400 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $22,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,351,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,867 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,730,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,290,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,865,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,148,000 after purchasing an additional 694,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $31,179,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $53.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $54.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

