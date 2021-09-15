Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.78. The company had a trading volume of 83,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,124. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $111.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.39.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.