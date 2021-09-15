Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWV) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWV) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $141.30 and last traded at $141.04. 33,970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 68,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.54.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.58.

