Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Lifted by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 37,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.17. 56,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,574. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.24. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.99 and a 1-year high of $83.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

