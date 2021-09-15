Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Managed Account Services Inc.

Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.7% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 189,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,696,000 after acquiring an additional 14,765 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 84,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after buying an additional 21,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.64. 25,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,807. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $82.11 and a 52-week high of $83.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%.

