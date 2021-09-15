Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 269,200 shares, a decline of 73.6% from the August 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,894,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.14. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.59 and a 52 week high of $52.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.481 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,050.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $37,000.

