Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Purchased by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

VTIP opened at $52.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.59 and a 1-year high of $52.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.481 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

