Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stock Holdings Raised by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.6% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,381,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,784,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,122,000 after buying an additional 1,593,547 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,419,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,919,000 after buying an additional 938,405 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,619,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,358.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 758,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,754,000 after buying an additional 727,674 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.74. 14,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,958. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.59 and a 12 month high of $52.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.45 and a 200-day moving average of $52.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.481 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

