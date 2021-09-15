Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $40,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.03. The company had a trading volume of 770 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,747. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $229.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.20 and its 200-day moving average is $220.74.

