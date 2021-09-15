Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,853 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $33,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $287.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.46. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $204.38 and a 12 month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.