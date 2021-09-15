Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Larson Financial Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.0% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $81,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $408.97. The company had a trading volume of 187,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,534. The business has a 50-day moving average of $406.69 and a 200-day moving average of $388.18. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $295.04 and a 1-year high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.