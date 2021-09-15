Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Managed Account Services Inc.

Managed Account Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 56.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,541,000 after acquiring an additional 639,445 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,286,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,520,000 after acquiring an additional 492,486 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,531,000 after acquiring an additional 57,724 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,838,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,222,000 after acquiring an additional 83,681 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,733,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,311,000 after acquiring an additional 186,868 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $411.51. 420,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,917,534. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $406.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.18. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $295.04 and a 12 month high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.