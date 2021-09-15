Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $81,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $409.36. 268,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,917,534. The business’s 50 day moving average is $406.69 and its 200-day moving average is $388.18. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $295.04 and a 1 year high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

