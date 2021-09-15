Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 95,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,495,000 after buying an additional 19,097 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 100,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,602,000 after buying an additional 27,711 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period.

VOO opened at $408.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $295.04 and a 52-week high of $417.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $388.18.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

