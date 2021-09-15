Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 540,600 shares, a decline of 80.7% from the August 15th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,460,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $57.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.30. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $58.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

