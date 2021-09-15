Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 114.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.32. The company had a trading volume of 27,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,675. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $142.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.03.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.