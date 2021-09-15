Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.6% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,611,000 after buying an additional 1,521,766 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $191,669,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,797 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,472.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6,852.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,317,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,689 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.79. The company had a trading volume of 75,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,675. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $142.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.03.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

