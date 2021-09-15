VeChain (VET) Market Cap Reaches $7.86 Billion

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. VeChain has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion and approximately $428.91 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, VeChain has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00017743 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001864 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

