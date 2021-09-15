Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will announce earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.33. Veeco Instruments posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $146.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.87 million.

VECO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VECO stock opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.56. Veeco Instruments has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average is $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.11 and a beta of 1.43.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

