Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.570-$3.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83 billion-$1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.870-$0.880 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $344.11.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

NYSE:VEEV opened at $299.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.13, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $322.55 and a 200 day moving average of $292.10.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $1,137,478.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.50, for a total value of $719,355.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,308,735. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.