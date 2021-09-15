Vega Protocol Price Up 0.2% This Week (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 15th. Vega Protocol has a market capitalization of $34.14 million and approximately $9.28 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $20.77 or 0.00043645 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00065876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.14 or 0.00145292 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00013970 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $398.32 or 0.00837091 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00046524 BTC.

Vega Protocol Profile

Vega Protocol (CRYPTO:VEGA) is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 1,644,007 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vega Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vega Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

