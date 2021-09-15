Vega Protocol (VEGA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9.10 Million

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $20.79 or 0.00043652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vega Protocol has a market cap of $34.18 million and $9.10 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vega Protocol has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00065521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.32 or 0.00149731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.21 or 0.00810834 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00046856 BTC.

Vega Protocol Coin Profile

Vega Protocol (CRYPTO:VEGA) is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 1,644,007 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vega Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vega Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

