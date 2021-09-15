Veil (VEIL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $700.00

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. In the last week, Veil has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One Veil coin can currently be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $700.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,586.34 or 0.99962382 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00070251 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $427.49 or 0.00898018 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008440 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $207.27 or 0.00435407 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.41 or 0.00305461 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002185 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004564 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00073550 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

