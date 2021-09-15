Veil (VEIL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.42 Million

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 27% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Veil coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Veil has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $311.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,663.35 or 1.00113700 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00066547 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.72 or 0.00904702 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00008398 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.75 or 0.00451059 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.56 or 0.00297334 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002134 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00071935 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.