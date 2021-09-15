Venus Reward Token Trading Up 5% Over Last Week (VRT)

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Venus Reward Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus Reward Token has a market cap of $34.65 million and $562,957.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Venus Reward Token has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00063434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.88 or 0.00147014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $403.82 or 0.00837523 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00046150 BTC.

Venus Reward Token Coin Profile

Venus Reward Token (VRT) is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

