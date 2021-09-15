Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) traded down 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.29. 269,937 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Verano in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Verano in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Verano to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average of $14.86.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

