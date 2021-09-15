Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,317 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of Veritex worth $5,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 59,918 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,242,000 after acquiring an additional 81,682 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 13,161 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Veritex by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Veritex by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.75. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.21.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.55 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $526,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 385,363 shares in the company, valued at $13,530,094.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $26,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,250 shares of company stock worth $745,454 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

