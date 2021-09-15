Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,228,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 14.1% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $68,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.4% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 43,938 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.2% during the first quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,626 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 20.1% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,789,214 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $104,043,000 after acquiring an additional 87,591 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 130.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.63. The stock had a trading volume of 349,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,307,883. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.55. The company has a market capitalization of $226.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VZ. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

