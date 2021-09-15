Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Shares Down 0.4%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.20 and last traded at C$9.30. 1,741,111 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,871,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.34.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.41.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.91, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.81.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.