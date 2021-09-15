Verso (VSO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $209,379.00

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last week, Verso has traded up 62.9% against the dollar. One Verso coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges. Verso has a total market capitalization of $6.65 million and $209,379.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00075216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00121502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.61 or 0.00178632 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,419.03 or 0.07134060 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,818.34 or 0.99776586 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.91 or 0.00863661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Verso Coin Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

