VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Hits $1.05 on Exchanges

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002167 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $67.18 million and approximately $24,462.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00076027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00122602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.47 or 0.00179332 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,443.21 or 0.07140920 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,921.26 or 0.99384560 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $417.04 or 0.00864902 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002827 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 64,283,905 coins. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

